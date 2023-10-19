Super Eagles Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho Apologizes for Mistakes and Criticizes on Social Media

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, is facing a tough decision in choosing his first-choice goalkeeper for AFCON 2024. The current goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho, has come under scrutiny after committing errors in Nigeria’s recent game against Mozambique. Uzoho, who previously played for Deportivo de La Coruña, lost the trust of Nigerian football fans after a series of mistakes, including one against Ghana that prevented Nigeria from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During the international break, the 24-year-old made errors that led to goals in both games played the Super Eagles. This sparked outrage among fans on social media, who questioned his inclusion in the team. Despite receiving support from Coach Peseiro and teammates like Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, and Adeleye Adebayo, Uzoho made matters worse posting a picture on Snapchat with the caption “do it if it’s easy” in an attempt to silence his critics.

Realizing his mistake, Uzoho subsequently apologized on his Twitter page, acknowledging that his Snapchat post was an outburst of emotions and frustration. He expressed remorse for his behavior, particularly towards his loyal fans who have supported and motivated him throughout his career. Uzoho recognized that criticism is a part of football and emphasized that he welcomes it for personal improvement as a professional footballer.

However, if Uzoho continues to be Peseiro’s first-choice goalkeeper, Nigerians will expect him to demonstrate his remorse on the pitch making fewer mistakes. The public apology on social media may alleviate some concerns, but Uzoho’s true redemption lies in his performance and ability to regain the trust of Nigerian football fans.

Definitions:

– AFCON: Africa Cup of Nations, a biennial football tournament for African nations.

– FIFA World Cup: An international football tournament organized the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

– Snapchat: A multimedia messaging app.

– Twitter: A social media platform for sharing thoughts and updates.

Sources: Soccernet.ng