Super Bowl Advertising Inventory Virtually Sold Out as CBS Breaks Records

CBS has achieved a remarkable feat selling out its Super Bowl advertising inventory in November, much earlier than usual. The network, backed Paramount Global, has already filled all its commercial slots for the highly anticipated event, which typically takes place in February. This unprecedented success demonstrates the growing significance of Super Bowl commercials as a marketing platform.

Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed that CBS sought between $6.5 million to $7 million for a 30-second ad. While this price tag may seem steep, it is in line with the rising demand and popularity of Super Bowl advertising. Last year, Fox secured a staggering $600 million in ad revenue for Super Bowl LVII, which garnered record-breaking viewership.

Traditionally, securing the final advertising spots for the Super Bowl has been a nerve-wracking race against the clock. However, the landscape has changed in recent years due to the higher pricing and wider availability of NFL ad inventory. The introduction of “Thursday Night Football” has expanded marketers’ options, providing them with more affordable avenues to align with the NFL.

CBS’s success in selling out its commercial slots is even more impressive considering the sluggish TV-advertising market overall. The flow of ad dollars has narrowed as media companies have faced challenges related to Hollywood labor strikes and economic concerns. Despite these obstacles, CBS has managed to navigate the difficult terrain and secure advertisers for the Super Bowl.

Paramount Global’s approach to pricing played a crucial role in this accomplishment. Instead of seeking a dramatic price increase, the network focused on maintaining competitive rates. Moreover, CBS is also offering a unique broadcast of the game on the Nickelodeon cable network, catering specifically to kids and families. This innovative approach includes digital effects and Nickelodeon’s signature green slime, with ads tailored for younger viewers.

CBS’s achievement marks a new benchmark in Super Bowl ad sales. While Fox sold out its commercial inventory for Super Bowl LIV in November 2019, CBS has set a new record achieving this feat even earlier. This demonstrates the continued growth and significance of Super Bowl advertising as a powerful marketing tool.

