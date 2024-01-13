New research suggests brand characters are more effective than celebrities in Super Bowl ads

A recent study conducted System1 Group has revealed that Super Bowl advertisers may be undermining their brands heavily relying on celebrities in their commercials. The research analyzed consumers’ emotional reactions to Super Bowl ads from 2020 to 2023 and found that commercials featuring brand characters consistently outperformed ads featuring celebrities in terms of appeal, brand recognition, and commercial impact.

Ads that incorporated brand characters and branded situations, which System1 refers to as “fluent devices,” received an average rating of 3.8 Stars. Surprisingly, only 10% of the ads used this strategy, while 39% of the ads featured celebrities, averaging only 2.7 Stars. Brand characters also outperformed other types of advertisements a significant margin, including music, sports, and non-celebrity ads.

One notable finding from the study was that ads with brand characters had a higher immediate sales potential compared to celebrity ads. Brand characters achieved a Spike Rating of 1.38, while celebrity ads received a lower rating of 1.24, indicating a greater propensity to spike sales over a period of ten days.

Interestingly, despite the considerable budgets and creative attention dedicated to Super Bowl commercials, System1 discovered that their brand recognition, or fluency, was lower than that of typical ads in the United States. The average brand recognition score for Super Bowl ads dropped from 85 to 83 since 2020, while general US ads maintained a score of 85. The researchers suggest that advertisers are not incorporating their brands early enough or making them central enough to the ads.

To illustrate this point, the study highlighted last year’s M&M’s Super Bowl ads. When M&M’s featured a popular actress, Maya Rudolph, in their commercial, their ad received a low rating of 1.0 Stars and elicited a negative emotional response. However, when they aired an ad with their iconic candy characters occupying the spotlight, their rating soared to 4.8 Stars, becoming one of the highest-rated ads of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Jon Evans, the Chief Customer Officer at System1, emphasized the significance of brand recall in Super Bowl ads, stating, “Almost 20% of viewers leave Super Bowl ads not being able to recall what brand the ad was for. This is causing serious wastage.”

In conclusion, System1’s research suggests that brand characters are more effective than celebrities in Super Bowl ads. Advertisers should focus on incorporating fluent devices and making their brands more central to their commercials to achieve higher brand recognition and sales potential.