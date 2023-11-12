Unveiling the Mystique of the Green Flash Phenomenon at Sunrise or Sunset

The enigmatic green flash phenomenon that illuminates the sky during sunrise or sunset has long been a topic of fascination. Once believed to be a mere myth, NASA has now confirmed the existence of this captivating spectacle. When the Sun radiates its final rays, its light gets refracted the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in a brief yet breathtaking display of vibrant green hues.

Captured photographer Maya Montana on a clear evening in Key West, Florida, the green flash unveils its unpredictable allure. “Green flash is always a bonus when I see it because it’s just unpredictable,” Montana shared with FOX Weather.

The distinct green color emerges due to the refraction of green light, which is bent more than other colors. Consequently, observers catch a fleeting glimpse of green once the Sun has dipped beneath the horizon, thus creating an awe-inspiring visual phenomenon. It is essential to note that the Sun itself does not turn partially green; instead, the Earth’s atmosphere acts as a prism, enhancing the unique spectacle.

So, how can one bear witness to this natural marvel? EarthSky highlights two key prerequisites. Firstly, a clear day devoid of haze or clouds near the horizon is necessary. Secondly, a distant horizon with a discernible edge enhances the visibility of the green flash. While it is possible to observe this spectacle from elevated locations such as buildings or mountaintops, beachgoers and boat enthusiasts, particularly those near the ocean, have the easiest access to this captivating event.

Whether you find yourself taking a leisurely stroll on the beach or embarking on a boating adventure, keep your eyes peeled for the spellbinding green flash. Share your remarkable weather photo or video with FOX Weather on social media using the hashtag #foxweathershare, and you might just have the opportunity to be featured on the FOX Weather stream.

FAQ

What causes the green flash phenomenon at sunrise or sunset?

The green flash phenomenon occurs when the Earth’s atmosphere refracts green light from the setting or rising Sun. This bending of light causes a brief but beautiful display of vibrant green hues.

Is the green flash a myth?

Contrary to popular belief, the green flash is not a myth. NASA confirms that this captivating event is a real phenomenon witnessed during sunrise or sunset.

Where is the best place to observe the green flash?

To witness the green flash, it is essential to have a clear day with no haze or clouds near the horizon. A distant horizon with a distinct edge, such as one found on beaches or boats over the ocean, offers the best vantage point for observing this stunning spectacle.