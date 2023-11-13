The Green Flash Phenomenon: Debunking the Myth

As the Sun sets or rises, a mesmerizing phenomenon known as the green flash has captured the attention of astronomers and amateur skygazers for years. Contrary to popular belief, the green flash is not a myth but a real occurrence, according to NASA. The phenomenon was recently captured photographer Maya Montana during a sunset in Key West, Florida.

The green flash occurs when the Sun’s light is refracted the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in a fleeting moment of vibrant green light after the rest of the Sun has disappeared below the horizon. It’s important to note that the Sun itself does not turn green; rather, it’s a result of the Earth’s atmosphere acting as a prism and refracting green light more than other colors.

To witness the green flash, two conditions are necessary. Firstly, a clear day without any haze or clouds on the horizon is required. Secondly, a distant horizon with a distinct edge enhances the visibility of the phenomenon. While it is possible to observe the green flash from elevated locations such as high buildings or mountaintops, it is most commonly seen people on beaches or in boats over the ocean.

The green flash is often regarded as a unique and unpredictable bonus for those fortunate enough to witness it. Its mysterious nature adds to its allure, captivating the imagination of sky enthusiasts around the world.

FAQ:

Q: What causes the green flash phenomenon?

A: The green flash occurs due to the refraction of green light the Earth’s atmosphere when the Sun sets or rises.

Q: Does the Sun itself turn green?

A: No, the green flash is a result of the Earth’s atmosphere acting as a prism and refracting green light more than other colors.

Q: Where is the green flash most commonly observed?

A: The green flash is most frequently seen people on beaches or in boats over the ocean, although it can also be observed from elevated locations.