New Streaming Package “Suns Live” Announced the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled a new streaming package called “Suns Live” for Arizona residents, providing them with the opportunity to watch live games, game replays, and original content. This direct-to-consumer streaming platform is a collaboration between the Suns, Arizona’s Family (3TV), and Kiswe.

Suns Live will offer a total of 70 regular season games, excluding nationally televised games, as well as all five preseason games. Fans will have the option to enjoy the broadcasts from the comfort of their homes or on the go. However, it is important to note that the streaming platform will only be available to Arizona residents. For those residing outside of Arizona, the games will be streamed on NBA League Pass.

In addition to live games, Suns Live will also feature pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, as well as behind-the-scenes content, off-the-court moments, and on-demand games. This comprehensive streaming package aims to provide fans with a complete viewing experience.

Subscriptions for Suns Live are priced at $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. Annual subscribers will also receive a limited-edition Suns T-shirt as part of their package.

To subscribe, Arizona residents can visit the online platform. Further information on how to stream Suns Live via connected TV apps will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Although the preseason has already begun, original content is already available on the platform in anticipation of the Suns’ first preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This new streaming package the Phoenix Suns promises to enhance the viewing experience for Arizona residents, allowing them to enjoy live games, replays, and exclusive content from the comfort of their own homes or while on the move.

