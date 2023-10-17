LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs Amid Decreased Demand

LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned Microsoft, is slashing 668 positions within its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This marks the second wave of job cuts this year, as the platform continues to experience reduced demand from companies and job seekers.

In a blog post, LinkedIn stated that it is focused on investing in strategic priorities for the future and ensuring that it delivers value to its members. With fewer employees actively seeking new job opportunities and a decline in hiring activity, the company has faced a decrease in demand for its services.

This recent round of job cuts follows a similar move in May, when LinkedIn announced the closure of its Chinese jobs app and the elimination of approximately 716 positions. Despite these challenges, LinkedIn has experienced growth under Microsoft since its acquisition for $26.2 billion in 2016.

During the quarter ending June 30, revenue from LinkedIn increased 5%, and the company projects growth for the quarter ending September 30 in the “low-to-mid single digits.” Microsoft is set to report earnings for the entire company next week.

As the job market continues to fluctuate due to economic uncertainties and shifting workforce dynamics, it is not uncommon for companies like LinkedIn to make adjustments to their operations to stay relevant and maintain profitability.

