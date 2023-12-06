Sunny Deol’s Late Night Stroll Ignites Speculation on Social Media

Sunny Deol’s Late Night Stroll Sparks Social Media Speculation

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was recently seen taking a late-night walk through the streets of Juhu, Mumbai, sparking diverse reactions on social media. In the viral video, Deol appears to be walking unsteadily and struggling to maintain his balance. While some netizens believe that the actor may have been shooting a scene for an upcoming film, others have expressed concern about his well-being.

The video prompted a range of responses from social media users. One user suggested that Deol’s late-night stroll was part of the filming for the upcoming movie “#SAFAR,” praising the actor for bringing magic to the streets of Mumbai. However, another fan dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that Deol was actually shooting for the film “Safar,” directed Shashank Udrapurkar.

In the clip, Deol can be seen wearing casual attire and stumbling on the road before stopping in front of an autorickshaw. The driver kindly assists him in getting into the vehicle. Despite the differing opinions on social media, there is no official confirmation regarding the purpose of Deol’s late-night walk or the presence of a film crew.

On his professional front, Deol’s recent release “Gadar 2” achieved great success at the box office this year, ranking among the top five highest-grossing films of 2023. He is also slated to appear in “Lahore 1947,” a production Aamir Khan. Additionally, reports are circulating about a potential sequel to the 1997 film “Border” with Deol reprising his role.

The viral video of Sunny Deol’s late-night stroll continues to generate comments and speculation from netizens, highlighting the fascination and curiosity surrounding the personal lives of Bollywood celebrities.