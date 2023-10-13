Two Youths Arrested Following Assault Filmed and Shared on Social Media

Two young individuals have been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred near a restaurant on Queen Street in Cambridge. The incident, which took place on September 27, was filmed and subsequently shared on social media. The victim sustained facial injuries and underwent surgery as a result.

A concerned member of the public brought the video to the attention of the Cambridge Police, who were able to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. The two local youths are now facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court.

Regrettably, recording and disseminating videos of criminal acts has become increasingly common among juvenile offenders. The Cambridge Police have expressed their strong disapproval of this behavior, deeming it inexcusable. The department is committed to holding perpetrators accountable and safeguarding the community.

The police urge members of the public to report any instances of violent offenses or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities. If the incident is ongoing, individuals should contact the police directly at 111. For incidents that have already occurred, the non-emergency number 105 can be used to file a report.

Sources:

Cambridge Police