How to Watch the Championship Match Between Sunderland and Middlesbrough

Sunderland will face Middlesbrough in an exciting Championship game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Both teams come into this match in great form, and it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Sunderland currently sits in fourth place in the league standings and has been performing exceptionally well. They have only suffered one defeat in their last nine Championship fixtures and have recorded back-to-back clean sheets. This excellent run of form has given them confidence, and they will be aiming for their third consecutive league win.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough is on an impressive five-game unbeaten run and has won their last four matches in a row. They are coming off a convincing 2-0 victory against Cardiff City, with goals from Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Lath. Middlesbrough will be looking to continue their winning streak and climb higher up the table.

For those eager to watch the game, it will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. If you can’t catch it on TV, you can follow live updates on GOAL’s Live Match Center page. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 a.m. EDT on October 7, 2023, in the United States.

In terms of team news, Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard is currently injured and will be sidelined until after the international break. However, there are no other fresh injury concerns, so the team is likely to stick with the same starting lineup as their previous game against Watford.

Middlesbrough, despite their recent victory, may make some changes to their starting lineup. Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson will undergo fitness tests after dealing with illness. Additionally, Matt Crooks will likely start on the substitutes’ bench due to fitness management.

Both teams have strong squads and will be aiming for victory in this highly anticipated matchup.

Overall, this Championship game between Sunderland and Middlesbrough is one that fans won’t want to miss. With both teams in good form, it promises to be an exciting and competitive match.

Sources:

– ESPN

– GOAL’s Live Match Center