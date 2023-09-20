Sunderland Under-18s Coach Thanks Club Ahead of Departure to Southampton

Sunderland under-18s coach Adam Ashgar has expressed his gratitude to the club as he prepares to join Southampton. The 29-year-old has been confirmed as the new under-21 head coach at Southampton and will start his role in November.

In a statement released Sunderland, Ashgar thanked everyone at the club, including the coaching staff and players, for a fantastic year. He expressed his pride in the achievements they had accomplished together and wished everyone at Sunderland the best.

The departure of Ashgar was confirmed Sunderland earlier this week. Head of coaching Stuart English commented on the situation, expressing disappointment but also acknowledging the opportunities for growth and development within the club.

Sunderland now faces the task of finding a successor to lead their under-18 side. The selection process for a new coach has begun, and updates will be provided once the process is concluded.

Ashgar had joined Sunderland in September 2021 after his stint at Scottish club Dundee United. Under his guidance, the young Black Cats had an impressive performance last season, finishing as runners-up in the league after a close competition with Manchester City.

Sources: The Echo

