How to Watch the Chiefs vs. Jets Game Online and NFL Season Schedule

After an action-packed lineup of football games today, Sunday Night Football returns for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their two-game winning streak in a primetime matchup against the New York Jets. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs now have Swifties on their side after Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce to victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend. All eyes will be on Kelce as a source tells ET that Taylor plans to make another NFL appearance in support of the tight end at MetLife Stadium. Both football and Taylor Swift fans will be tuning in to catch the global superstar’s reactions to Kelce’s performance tonight.

The Sunday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets is set to kick off Sunday, October 1, at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, the Week 4 showdown is streaming on Peacock where you can watch every Sunday Night Football game this season. Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month and include ads. They allow you to stream live sports airing on NBC, including the 2023 NFL season on NBC and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Another option for watching the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Sling TV offers 50% off your first month and provides access to Sunday Night Football games, as well as nearly every other NFL game this season. They offer packages such as the Blue package with NBC for $22.50 per month, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package for $30 per month.

For a mobile viewing option, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your phone and tablet. With plans starting at $40 per year, NFL+ provides access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games.

If you are looking for a free option, Fubo offers a sports-focused live TV streaming service with nearly every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Make sure to tune in and catch the Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. It’s a game that football fans, as well as Taylor Swift fans, won’t want to miss.

Sources:

– ET Online

– NBC

– Peacock

– Sling TV

– NFL+

– Fubo

(Note: URLs have been omitted from the sources)