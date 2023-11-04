The Thrilling Conclusion to the Cup Series Season at Phoenix Raceway

The highly anticipated finale of the Cup Series season is set to take place this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, and racing enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats. The 55th Cup race at Phoenix promises to be an exhilarating showdown as the top drivers battle it out for the championship title.

One of the key highlights of previous cups was Alan Kulwicki’s victory in the inaugural race back in 1988. While Kulwicki’s triumph will always hold a special place in the history books, it’s Joey Logano who currently reigns as the defending champion of the race. Last year, Logano secured his second Cup title outpacing formidable contenders such as Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott.

This year’s Championship 4 features an impressive lineup of drivers, including Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron, who are all vying for the coveted Cup championship. Larson, who has already tasted victory in the past, stands as the only previous champion in the field. Meanwhile, both Blaney and Byron are making their first ever appearances in the Championship 4, adding an element of excitement and unpredictability to the event.

As fans gear up for the race, anticipation is mounting not only for the championship battle but also for the electrifying atmosphere at Phoenix Raceway. The action-packed event will consist of 312 laps, spanning a distance of 312 miles on the venue’s 1-mile track. With each stage delivering its own dramatic twists and turns, it’s bound to be a thrilling spectacle.

Whether you’re watching from the stands or tuning in from home, Sunday’s race promises to be a true spectacle of speed, strategy, and skill. Buckle up and get ready for a heart-pounding finale to the Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When did Alan Kulwicki win the inaugural race at Phoenix?

Alan Kulwicki emerged victorious in the first Cup race held at Phoenix Raceway in 1988.

2. Who is the defending champion of the championship race?

Joey Logano holds the title of defending champion for the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

3. Which drivers are still in contention for the Cup championship?

The drivers still in the running for the Cup championship are Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron, among others.

4. How many laps and miles does the race at Phoenix Raceway consist of?

The race at Phoenix Raceway comprises 312 laps, covering a distance of 312 miles on the 1-mile track.

5. What time does the race start and where can I watch it?

The race will commence at 3:23 p.m. Eastern Time. The coverage will be broadcasted on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage will begin at 2 p.m.

6. Where can I find the starting lineup and qualifying information?

The starting lineup and qualifying details can be found on the USA Network and the NBC Sports App on Saturday at 4:35 p.m.

7. What is the weather forecast for the Cup Series championship race?

According to Weather Underground, the race is expected to have a high of 86 degrees with no chance of rain.