Rishi Sunak Unable to Provide WhatsApp Messages to Covid-19 Inquiry Due to Lack of Backup

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has stated that he is unable to provide WhatsApp messages from his time in office during the pandemic to the ongoing Covid-19 inquiry due to a failure to back them up. He explained in his witness statement that he does not have access to the messages because he changed his phone multiple times.

The second stage of the inquiry, led Baroness Heather Hallett, is set to examine key decision-making in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022. Ministers and government officials are expected to provide evidence during this module, which is titled “core UK decision-making and political governance.”

Earlier this year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a delay in handing over his WhatsApp messages to the inquiry after forgetting the passcode to his old mobile phone. The messages were eventually recovered technical experts. In a similar vein, Mr. Sunak claims to be without access to his WhatsApp messages, as they were not backed up.

The Cabinet Office had previously sought an exemption from providing certain information and messages they deemed irrelevant to the inquiry’s work. However, this was dismissed Baroness Hallett, and the documents were required to be provided. The inquiry is said to now possess unredacted WhatsApp messages between Mr. Johnson and 40 colleagues.

Downing Street declined to comment on the leaked report, expressing concerns about the selective release of evidence to the media. A Government spokesperson emphasized that the Covid Inquiry was established to establish facts transparently and added that they had submitted over 55,000 documents in support of the inquiry’s work.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper criticized Mr. Sunak’s failure to hand over his WhatsApp messages, describing it as “a disgrace” and accusing him of following the “Boris Johnson playbook.” Cooper called for the whole truth to be revealed and accused the Conservatives of engaging in a cover-up.

Sources:

-The Guardian