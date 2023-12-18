Should Parents Determine Access to Social Media for Children?

Parents face numerous difficult decisions when it comes to raising their children. However, the proposal to give parents sole authority over their children’s access to social media seems excessive. Many parents have limited understanding of how social media works specifically for children. Denying children access to social media can isolate them from their peers and hinder their ability to communicate and connect.

While some children may struggle with new technology, most are adept at navigating social media platforms, often surpassing their parents’ knowledge. Therefore, implementing a parental ban would likely result in children finding alternative, potentially unsafe, ways to access social media.

The intent behind this proposal is to demonstrate that the government supports parents. However, true support should focus on ensuring that social media platforms designed for children are safe, rather than burdening parents with the weight of making decisions without proper knowledge and understanding.

The responsibilities of tech companies in providing a secure online environment should not be dismissed. They should acknowledge their role as publishers, accountable for the content published on their platforms. Similar to a printing firm, they cannot shirk responsibility for harmful material or illegal activities taking place on their platforms.

Tech companies often argue that moderation is expensive, difficult, and not always effective. While there are challenges, they have shown some progress in addressing harmful content, such as Facebook’s PhotoDNA. Nevertheless, it remains an essential obligation for these companies to ensure the safety of their platforms, just as publishers have a responsibility to scrutinize the content they distribute.

Transferring the burden solely to parents or promoting encryption as a means to avoid responsibility is not a viable solution. The Online Safety Act in some countries has taken steps to protect children from harm, but its effectiveness is yet to be seen.

The forthcoming Data Bill raises concerns about restricting access to evidence from tech companies, especially regarding cases where children have taken their own lives. Bereaved families, who have extensively studied this issue, play a crucial role in highlighting the potential risks and preventing future tragedies. It is crucial that their arguments are taken seriously.

Ultimately, it is essential not to allow tech companies to evade responsibility in the name of freedom. Rishi Sunak, as someone familiar with Silicon Valley, should advocate for a balance between freedom and accountability. It is his duty to ensure that Big Tech acts responsibly, within the boundaries of the law, in providing services geared towards children’s safety and well-being.