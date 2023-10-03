Rishi Sunak Fails to Provide WhatsApp Messages to Covid-19 Inquiry

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK, has stated that he is unable to provide WhatsApp messages from his time in office during the Covid-19 pandemic because he failed to back them up, according to reports. Sunak explained in his witness statement that he no longer has access to the messages as he changed his phone multiple times. This revelation comes as the second stage of the Covid-19 inquiry, led Baroness Heather Hallett, begins and focuses on key decision-making in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022.

During this stage of the inquiry, ministers and other government officials are expected to provide evidence surrounding the core decision-making processes and political governance during the pandemic. Previously, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a delay in handing over his WhatsApp messages after he forgot the passcode to his old mobile phone, which was later recovered technical experts.

Sunak stated that if officials on those WhatsApp groups had deemed the messages to be important records, they should have taken steps to preserve them. The Cabinet Office had attempted to seek an exemption from providing certain information and messages to the inquiry but was dismissed Baroness Hallett. A legal challenge was launched the government, but it was rejected the High Court in July.

It is believed that the Covid-19 inquiry now possesses unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson and 40 colleagues, including former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, cabinet secretary Simon Case, and Sunak. Downing Street declined to comment on the leaks and expressed concerns about selective sections of evidence being handed to the media. The inquiry aims to establish facts transparently, and the government has already submitted over 55,000 documents in support of its work.

In response to the report, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper criticized Sunak’s failure to hand over his WhatsApp messages, calling it a “disgrace” and accusing the Conservatives of engaging in cover-ups. The public is eager for transparency and the whole truth regarding the decision-making processes during the pandemic.

Sources:

– The Guardian