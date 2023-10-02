Rishi Sunak Fails to Hand Over WhatsApp Messages to Covid Inquiry

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s former Chancellor, has failed to hand over his WhatsApp messages from his time in office to the Covid inquiry. Despite a high court ruling requiring ministers to disclose their communications, Sunak claims that he does not have access to the messages because he changed his phone multiple times and failed to back them up. The inquiry, which is examining the government’s handling of the pandemic, had requested key communications sent between January 2020 and February 2022.

Sunak’s messages could provide crucial information about pandemic-related decisions made the Treasury, such as the “eat out to help out” scheme, bounce-back loans, and the furlough scheme. Similarly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism for his reluctance to hand over his own pandemic-related WhatsApp messages. Although Johnson initially said he would provide the messages, he later claimed that he could not access messages from January to June 2020, a significant period during the first wave of the pandemic.

Johnson has suggested that other leading figures in the government could hand over their phones with WhatsApp or Signal messages instead. The high court ruled in July that the government must hand over potentially embarrassing messages to the inquiry. The Cabinet Office had previously refused to do so, arguing that some of the material sought was irrelevant. The inquiry’s chair, Heather Hallett, requested two years’ worth of messages from nearly 40 senior figures and advisors.

The government has stated that it will comply with the ruling and hand over all relevant communications. However, the failure of both Sunak and Johnson to provide the requested messages has raised concerns. Campaigners from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice have called for legal action if the messages are not handed over, stating that efforts to hide critical evidence are “absolutely obscene.”

This development adds further complexity to the ongoing inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic. The public and experts alike are eager for a comprehensive understanding of the decision-making process and the factors that influenced government actions during the crisis. It remains to be seen whether Sunak and Johnson will ultimately comply with the inquiry’s request for their WhatsApp messages.

Sources:

-The Guardian