Rishi Sunak Unable to Provide WhatsApp Messages to Covid-19 Inquiry

Rishi Sunak has reportedly stated that he is unable to provide WhatsApp messages from his time as Chancellor during the pandemic to the Covid-19 inquiry. According to The Guardian, Sunak changed his phone several times and as a result, does not have access to the messages. This revelation comes as the second stage of the inquiry, led Baroness Heather Hallett, begins, focusing on key decision-making in Westminster during the pandemic.

The inquiry, titled “core UK decision-making and political governance,” will feature evidence from ministers and government officials. WhatsApp messages have proven to be a source of contention for the inquiry. Earlier this year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a delay in handing over his WhatsApp messages due to a forgotten passcode. The messages were eventually recovered.

In response to the report, Downing Street declined to comment on leaks and expressed concern over the selective sections of evidence being handed to the media. The Government spokesperson stated that over 55,000 documents have been submitted to support the inquiry and emphasized the importance of hearing the evidence in context.

Critics, such as Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, have condemned Sunak’s failure to provide his WhatsApp messages as a disgrace and accused the Conservatives of cover-ups. The retrieval and submission of WhatsApp messages continue to be a challenge for the Covid-19 inquiry, with technical difficulties and personal phone changes hindering the collection of crucial evidence.

Sources:

– The Guardian: No access to WhatsApp messages, says Rishi Sunak in Covid-19 inquiry