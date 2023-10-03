Rishi Sunak Unable to Provide WhatsApp Messages to Covid-19 Inquiry

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has disclosed that he is unable to provide WhatsApp messages from his time in office due to failing to back them up. This revelation came in his witness statement to the Covid-19 inquiry. Sunak stated that he does not have access to the messages because he changed his phone multiple times during his tenure as Chancellor. This news comes as the second stage of the inquiry begins and is set to examine key decision-making in Westminster during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Sunak’s testimony states that if officials on the WhatsApp groups had deemed the information to be important for the official record, they should have taken steps to preserve those messages. Earlier this year, there was a similar issue with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who initially failed to provide WhatsApp messages due to forgetting the passcode to his old phone. However, technical experts were able to recover those messages.

The Guardian has reported that the inquiry now possesses unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson and other government officials, including Dominic Cummings and Simon Case. The government has expressed concern about leaks of selective sections of evidence and emphasized the importance of the inquiry hearing the evidence in full and in context.

In his witness statement, Johnson also stated that there is a period between January 31 and June 7, 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, for which messages were not retrievable. The cause of this retrieval issue is yet to be determined the technical team.

The lack of access to these WhatsApp messages has drawn criticism, with Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper describing it as a disgrace and accusing the Conservatives of cover-ups. The public’s expectation is for transparency and the sharing of complete information during this inquiry.