New Terms for Beta Site Usage

Updated Terms for Using the Beta Site

By using the Beta Site, you acknowledge and accept the following terms that outline the nature of your usage.

1. User Responsibility:

Using the Beta Site is solely at your own risk. You understand that the Beta Site may contain both known and unknown bugs or errors. We, the service providers, hold no responsibility for any consequences arising from your use of the Beta Site.

2. Accessibility:

We have no obligation to make the Beta Site available, with or without charge, for any specific duration or even at all. Availability may vary based on the development stage and other factors.

3. Warranty:

The Beta Site is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. We make no warranty of any kind, whether expressed or implied. This includes but is not limited to warranties of performance, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, and non-infringement.

4. Conflict Resolution:

In the event of any conflict between these Beta Terms and the BBC Terms of Use, these Beta Terms shall prevail. The terms outlined here will supersede any conflicting terms specified in the general terms of service.

Please note that accepting these new terms does not establish an employment relationship between you and us, the service providers. Your use of the Beta Site does not give rise to any employment rights or obligations.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Should you have any further questions or concerns regarding these new terms, please do not hesitate to contact us.