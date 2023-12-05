NGN Faces Legal Consequences and Pays Damages to Celebrities for Unlawful Information-Gathering

News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and formerly of News of the World, has been compelled to issue public apologies and pay significant sums to a group of celebrities as a result of their unlawful information-gathering tactics. Noteworthy personalities such as Melanie Chisholm, Catherine Tate, Keith Allen, and Chris Moyles were among the claimants who received formal apologies from NGN in the High Court.

Representing the claimants, Christopher Hutchings from the Hamlins law firm expressed satisfaction that NGN was being held accountable for their intrusive actions. Each claimant was awarded substantial damages for the distress caused the publication of their private information.

Melanie Chisholm spoke about how NGN had published numerous articles between 1996 and 2009, invading her personal life disclosing details about her relationships, mental health, pregnancy, and sexuality. Keith Allen also shared his experience of the distress caused the publication of his private information, which was suspected to have been obtained through voicemail interception.

Davinia Douglass, a survivor of the 7/7 terror attack, was also part of this group of claimants. She alleged that NGN had used deceptive tactics to acquire her personal information. The settlement brought her relief and a sense of closure after a difficult period in her life.

NGN has faced various legal challenges over the past decade, including accusations of illegal information acquisition such as phone hacking and deception. The News of the World, which was specifically implicated in these practices, was shut down in 2011 as a result of the hacking scandal.

It is essential for media outlets to uphold ethical standards and respect the privacy of individuals. As demonstrated the severe consequences faced NGN, there are legal repercussions for those who engage in unlawful information-gathering.