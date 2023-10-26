The Sun Belt Showdown: Catching Every Moment of College Football Action

As college football enthusiasts gear up for an action-packed Week 9, the Sun Belt conference is set to take center stage with seven thrilling matchups. From heated rivalries to underdog surprises, this week’s games promise to deliver excitement and edge-of-your-seat moments. To keep up with all the intense action, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how to catch every game.

Here’s a glimpse of the lineup:

1. Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles – Thursday, October 26, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers – Saturday, October 28, at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

3. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars – Saturday, October 28, at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

4. Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks – Saturday, October 28, at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

5. Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers – Saturday, October 28, at 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)

6. Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats – Saturday, October 28, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

7. Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes – Saturday, October 28, at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Whether you’re rooting for your alma mater or simply love the thrill of college football, there are multiple ways to stream these games. Fubo and ESPN+ are two platforms that allow you to catch every moment of the action throughout the season.

So grab your favorite game day snacks, gather your fellow football fanatics, and prepare for a thrilling weekend of Sun Belt showdowns. Don’t miss out on any of the excitement as these teams battle it out on the field.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these games on regular cable TV?

A: Most of the games will be available on various cable TV networks, including ESPN2, ESPNU, and NFL Network. However, some games may only be accessible through streaming platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

Q: How can I sign up for Fubo and ESPN+?

A: To sign up for Fubo, visit their official website at www.fubo.tv. For ESPN+, head to www.espnplus.com and follow the registration process.

Q: Is there a cost to access these streaming platforms?

A: Both Fubo and ESPN+ offer subscription plans with associated costs. Visit their respective websites for more details on pricing and available packages.