College Football Week 8: Sun Belt Games on TV

In Week 8 of the college football season, there will be six games featuring teams from the Sun Belt conference. If you are interested in catching all the action, we have provided details on how to watch each game.

On Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be taking on the South Alabama Jaguars. You can watch this game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET brings us the matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Marshall Thundering Herd. This game will be televised on ESPN, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM ET, the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles. This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

At 7:00 PM ET on the same day, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. This game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Another game at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, features the Appalachian State Mountaineers going up against the Old Dominion Monarchs. You can watch this game on the NFL Network or stream it live on Fubo.

Finally, at 8:00 PM ET on the same day, the Georgia State Panthers will take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. This game will be televised on ESPNU.

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of the college football action, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. Both platforms offer live streaming of games throughout the season.

