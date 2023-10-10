How to Watch Week 7 College Football Sun Belt Games

Looking for the best way to catch all the action in Week 7 of college football? We’ve got you covered with a breakdown of how you can watch the five games featuring teams from the Sun Belt conference.

On Tuesday, October 10, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 7:30 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 14, the Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the James Madison Dukes at 12:00 PM ET. ESPN2 will be broadcasting this game, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

Later that day, the Troy Trojans will go up against the Army Black Knights at 3:30 PM ET. This game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

The UL Monroe Warhawks will face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. This game will be exclusively available for streaming on ESPN+.

Finally, the Marshall Thundering Herd will play against the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. You can watch this game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the college football action, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+, which will give you access to live streams of these games throughout the season.

Source: Data Skrive