How to Watch Week 5 College Football Action: Sun Belt Games

If you’re looking for ways to watch all the Week 5 college football action, we’ve got you covered. Specifically, we’ll be highlighting how you can catch all eight games involving teams from the Sun Belt conference.

To watch college football all season long, you can tune in to Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with access to a wide range of games.

Here are the Sun Belt games scheduled for this week:

1. South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on ESPNU, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

2. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on BTN.

3. Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen – Saturday, September 30, at 3:30 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN+, or stream it live on ESPN+.

4. Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd – Saturday, September 30, at 3:30 PM ET. This game can be viewed on ESPN+, or streamed live on ESPN+.

5. Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles – Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on ESPN+, or stream it live on ESPN+.

6. Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers – Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be available on ESPN+, or you can stream it live on ESPN+.

7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles – Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on NFL Network, or stream it live on Fubo.

8. Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks – Saturday, September 30, at 8:00 PM ET. This game can be viewed on ESPN+, or streamed live on ESPN+.

Make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to guarantee your access to college football all season long. Enjoy the games!

Definitions:

– Fubo: a streaming platform that provides access to various sports channels and games.

– ESPN+: a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content.

Sources:

– ESPN: www.espn.com

– Fubo: www.fubo.tv