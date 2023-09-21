Sun Belt College Football Games to Watch This Week

Betty Davis

This week, there are 11 exciting games involving teams from the Sun Belt conference in college football. Here’s a list of the games and where you can watch them:

– Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN (Live stream on Fubo).
– Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans: Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo).
– Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd: Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo).
– Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals: Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs: Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars: Saturday, September 23 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys: Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo).
– Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves: Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats: Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns: Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).
– James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies: Saturday, September 23 at 8:00 PM ET on MW Network (Live stream on Fubo).

