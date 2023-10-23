Celebrities Celebrate Durga Puja: Sumona Chakraborty Repeats Sarees This Festive Season

With Maha Ashtami celebrated yesterday, TV celebrities donned their best outfits and joined in the festivities of Durga Puja. Sumona Chakraborty, known for her role in The Kapil Sharma Show, also visited the pandals and offered prayers to goddess Durga. She shared her experience on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

In a surprising move, Sumona revealed that she decided not to buy any new sarees this festive season and instead chose to repeat each one of them. She showcased various images of herself dressed in different sarees.

Joining the likes of Rani Mukherji and Ishita Datta, Sumona celebrated the holy festival of Durga Puja. She visited the pandal on Saptami and Ashtami, accompanied several popular celebrities. Sumona also posed with Bollywood diva Rani Mukherjee, capturing some delightful moments of the occasion.

During her visit, Sumona took part in the Dhunuchi dance, elegantly wearing a pretty red saree, as she paid tribute to Maa Durga. Netizens were quick to praise her choice of clothing and her decision to proudly repeat her outfits, with comments flooding in about her stunning appearance.

Sumona Chakraborty is widely known for her role in The Kapil Sharma Show and continues to be a popular figure in the television industry.

Definitions:

Durga Puja – A Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga.

Saptami – The seventh day of Navratri, also known as Durga Puja, which is dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga.

Ashtami – The eighth day of Navratri, also known as Durga Ashtami, which is dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga.

Dhunuchi – A traditional dance form performed during Durga Puja, typically involving the use of a clay pot filled with burning incense.

