Summerland Senior’s Vehicle Vandalized in Apparent TikTok Challenge

A Summerland senior with mobility challenges was devastated to discover her vehicle vandalized for the second time in two months. This time, the vandals took it a step further leaving an offensive message on the side of her Kia Soul. The incident is believed to be connected to a TikTok challenge known as the “Kia Boys.”

Ashley Jestin, whose mother relies on her older Kia for transportation and volunteering, expressed her frustration and concern for her mother’s well-being. The vandalism included a smashed passenger side window, damage to the ignition and steering wheel column, as well as the offensive message scrawled with a Sharpie.

Jestin compared the TikTok challenge to the infamous Tide pod challenge, highlighting the negative impact of boredom and stupidity on social media platforms like TikTok. The challenge involves stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a specific method, with participants posting videos of their exploits on TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

While this trend has gained traction in the United States, it has now made its way to the small town of Summerland. Just two months prior, Jestin’s mother experienced a similar incident when her back window was shattered a rock while parked in her seniors housing complex. The financial burden of these damages has been especially tough, as many residents in the complex are on fixed incomes.

Jestin also pointed out several issues in the housing complex’s parking lot, including burnt-out lights and lack of security cameras. These factors contribute to a vulnerable environment, making it easier for criminals to target unsuspecting victims.

Although the future of her mother’s vehicle remains uncertain, Jestin emphasized the need for increased vigilance and community involvement. She urged residents to be more aware of suspicious activity, report incidents promptly, and build stronger connections within their neighborhoods. By sharing information, taking photos, and supporting one another, communities can combat these challenges and create safer environments for all.

FAQ

