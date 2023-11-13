New Challenge Sparks Concern for Vehicle Safety in Small Town

A TikTok challenge targeting Kia brand vehicles has left a Summerland senior with mobility challenges dealing with the aftermath for the second time in two months. The senior, who mainly relies on her older model Kia Soul, discovered her vehicle vandalized with an offensive message in addition to extensive damage to the steering column and ignition.

The incident came to light when the senior and her daughter were heading to a Remembrance Day ceremony and noticed the smashed passenger side window. To their dismay, they found an offensive message about the “Kia Boys” scrawled across the car using a Sharpie. The TikTok challenge, like the infamous Tide pod challenge, appears to be a disturbing trend that capitalizes on boredom and stupidity fueled social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated case limited to larger cities; it has now reached the small town of Summerland. Just two months ago, the senior had her back window shattered while parked at her seniors housing complex, leading her to struggle with the financial burden of the deductible for the repairs.

The parking lot where the incident occurred has had numerous ongoing issues, including burnt-out lights and the lack of surveillance cameras. These factors contribute to a vulnerable environment that allows for these types of criminal activities to persist.

With the potential for her vehicle to be written off due to the extent of the damage, the senior and her daughter anxiously await further evaluation. They emphasize the need for a collective effort in raising awareness and reporting any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of their community.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TikTok challenge mentioned in the article?

A: The TikTok challenge involves individuals attempting to steal Kia brand vehicles using a specific method and sharing their exploits on social media platforms.

Q: Has this trend only been occurring in larger cities?

A: No, this TikTok challenge has now spread to smaller towns like Summerland, posing a concern for vehicle owners everywhere.

Q: How can communities protect themselves from such incidents?

A: It is important to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and advocate for improved safety measures such as functional lighting and surveillance cameras in parking areas.