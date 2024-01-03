Is There Trouble in Paradise for Sam Feher?

Reality star Sam Feher of “Summer House” may be hinting at a potential split from her co-star Kory Keefer. Feher shared a photo of her New Year’s Eve celebration with a cryptic caption that said, “a fresh start 🍸✨.” In the photo, Feher is seen holding a martini and posing in a black sequin mini dress with a friend.

Speculation about their relationship began when fans noticed Keefer’s absence and questioned Feher’s caption. One person asked if they were still together, while another commented that Feher could do better than Keefer. Others sent messages of support and encouragement, expressing their desire for Feher to be treated with kindness and respect.

Feher and Keefer started spending time together in the summer of 2022 but didn’t define their relationship until the following year. They began filming Season 3 of Bravo’s “Winter House” in early 2023 with their relationship described as “in a bit of a gray area.” During filming, Feher expressed her frustration with Keefer’s flirtatious behavior towards their castmate Malia White.

Their relationship became official when Keefer admitted on the show that he was “technically” Feher’s boyfriend. However, their romance seemed to be on the rocks during the reunion where Feher expressed her anger over Keefer’s flirtation with White.

Feher and Keefer have yet to publicly address their relationship status since the reunion aired in December. As fans continue to speculate, it remains uncertain whether Feher’s caption truly signifies the end of her relationship with Keefer.