Suki Waterhouse Confirms Pregnancy with Robert Pattinson in Surprise On-Stage Announcement

After much speculation, Suki Waterhouse has officially revealed that she is expecting her first child with actor Robert Pattinson. Rather than opting for the typical social media post or press statement, Waterhouse chose a different route to share the exciting news. During her performance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival, she addressed the crowd, wearing a sparkling outfit to divert attention, and revealed her baby bump underneath a glittery pink dress.

The audience erupted with joy as Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in a unique and unexpected way. A concertgoer captured the heartwarming moment on video, which quickly went viral on TikTok and was later shared on various platforms, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news, citing a reliable source close to the couple.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been romantically linked since 2018, have managed to keep their relationship mostly private. They have made only a few public appearances together, including their attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. In an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Waterhouse spoke fondly of her relationship with Pattinson, expressing her surprise at their happiness together.

With this exciting announcement, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the arrival of the couple’s first child. Waterhouse, known for her modeling career and acting roles, can now embark on a new chapter in her life as she embraces motherhood alongside Pattinson.

FAQ

1. How did Suki Waterhouse announce her pregnancy?

Suki Waterhouse surprised her fans announcing her pregnancy on stage during her performance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival. She unveiled her baby bump under a glittery pink dress while wearing a sparkly outfit to distract the audience.

2. Who is Suki Waterhouse’s partner?

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first child with actor Robert Pattinson. The couple has been together since 2018 and has made a few public appearances together.

3. When did Suki Waterhouse confirm her pregnancy?

Suki Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy in November during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. The news quickly spread through social media platforms after a video of her announcement went viral.