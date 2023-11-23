Actress Suki Waterhouse Announces Pregnancy: A Journey of Love and Privacy

Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse surprised fans at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 19, revealing her pregnancy. This exciting news comes as Waterhouse and her long-term partner, actor Robert Pattinson, are expecting their first child together. While the paparazzi had previously captured glimpses of her baby bump, Waterhouse made her pregnancy Instagram official on Nov. 20 with a mirror selfie.

Waterhouse chose to dress in a pink glitter minidress, fringe-trimmed boots, and a feathered coat during her performance at the festival. She playfully attempted to distract the crowd from her growing bump, stating, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.” Little did she know, her outfit only drew more attention to her pregnancy, with fans cheering loudly as she occasionally flashed open her feathered coat.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of speculation since July 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic brought them closer together, as they began living together in London while Pattinson filmed his role as the iconic superhero in The Batman. Their public debut as a couple took place at the red carpet premiere of The Batman in 2022, and in February 2023, Waterhouse opened up about their long-term romance in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Waterhouse and Pattinson attended the Met Gala together for the first time in May 2023, captivating fans with their stunning fashion choices. Now, after nearly five years together, the couple is expecting their first child, and fans couldn’t be happier for them. Despite their preference for privacy, Waterhouse confessed in her Sunday Times interview, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

While the couple has chosen to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye, fans have continued to support and celebrate their love story. Suki Waterhouse’s pregnancy announcement has only added to the excitement surrounding their journey.

