Maternity Fashion Evolves: From Modest to Bold

In an eye-catching moment at the 2023 Emmy Awards, Suki Waterhouse stepped onto the red carpet in a revealing red gown that celebrated her pregnancy. The boldness of this fashion statement exemplifies how maternity fashion has transformed over the years.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, celebrities like Princess Diana and Meryl Streep embraced bright colors at high-profile events, but their maternity looks remained discreet. According to Denise N. Green, an associate professor in the Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design at Cornell University, fashion during this era was more about evolution than revolution. However, as the latter part of the 20th century approached, there was a slow progression toward revealing and celebrating pregnancy.

The 1990s and early 2000s brought about the baby-doll look, as seen on Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba, and Angelina Jolie. Empire-waisted gowns became popular as they cinched under the bust and ballooned beneath, accommodating a pregnant person’s changing body. This style allowed for a range of looks, from a Grecian goddess silhouette to a cute baby-doll style.

Fast forward to the 2010s and beyond, and we see a bolder and flashier approach to maternity fashion. Pregnancy is now celebrated more than ever before. Celebrities like Ciara, Kerry Washington, and Rihanna have made stunning fashion choices that put a spotlight on their baby bumps. The emphasis is no longer on hiding the pregnancy, but on embracing and celebrating the beauty of the pregnant body.

Fashion has become a tool of empowerment, breaking societal norms and celebrating women’s bodies at all shapes and sizes. The palette of possibilities in maternity wear has expanded, allowing expecting mothers to express their personal style while feeling confident and comfortable.

The evolution of maternity fashion demonstrates how society’s perception of pregnancy has shifted over time. From once being a topic of controversy to now being a celebrated and cherished moment, bold maternity fashion is a reflection of the changing attitudes towards motherhood.