The Politics of Revenge: Sukhpal Khaira’s Arrest and the AAP’s Response

Sukhpal Khaira, a Congress MLA and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was recently arrested in Fazilka, Punjab. Khaira has been a vocal critic of the ruling AAP government and has accused Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister, of targeting him personally. This arrest comes at a time when Khaira has been consistently criticizing the AAP government on various issues, including corruption and the deteriorating Indo-Canadian relations.

The case for which Khaira was arrested dates back to 2015 when Punjab Police registered an FIR after seizing 2 kg of heroin and gold biscuits from a vehicle. Khaira’s name reportedly came up during the investigation. However, his arrest has raised questions about the motive behind it, with some suggesting that it is a politically motivated move to silence his criticisms.

Khaira has a history of conflicts with the AAP, particularly with Bhagwant Mann. In 2018, he was suspended from the party for “anti-party activities.” He had previously accused Mann of harboring “pure hatred” towards him. Despite his suspension, Khaira has continued to speak out against the AAP government and its leaders.

The AAP, on the other hand, claims to have substantial evidence against Khaira and maintains that his arrest is necessary for the ongoing investigation into the drugs case. The party has faced criticism for allegedly targeting political opponents and using personal attacks rather than focusing on issue-based criticism.

