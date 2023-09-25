Shilpa Shetty Talks About Dealing with Social Media Negativity

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her exceptional acting skills, has opened up about her approach to handling social media negativity. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shetty discussed how she does not take online trolling seriously. Despite the mean-spirited comments that actors often face on social media, she believes in showing love and inclusiveness but chooses to ignore the negativity that crosses the line.

Shetty expressed her love for her fans and acknowledged the importance of including them in her life. However, she emphasized that there are times when people on social media overstep their boundaries. In response, she prefers to not let their negativity affect her and instead focuses on returning love and positivity to those who support her.

In the interview, Shetty shared her insights while promoting her upcoming film titled Sukhee. Directed Sonal Joshi, the movie revolves around the story of Sukhee, an ambitious woman who becomes caught up in the role of a homemaker after getting married. However, after two decades, she realizes the importance of living her life to the fullest and fulfilling her dreams. The reunion of three old friends plays a crucial role in this transformative journey.

Shilpa Shetty’s fans are eagerly anticipating her flawless performance in Sukhee, as she has delivered numerous successful hits in the past. With her dedication to her craft and ability to captivate audiences, Shetty continues to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

