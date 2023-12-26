Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Counters Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea in Delhi Court

In a surprising turn of events, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi, countering Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea against him. The plea, which sought to restrain Sukesh from issuing any letters about her to the media, allegedly suppressed crucial facts in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Sukesh, who previously wrote love letters to Jacqueline from jail, now claims to have unseen evidence against the actress. According to a report India Today, it has been revealed that the conman sent numerous text messages to Jacqueline through WhatsApp, using a fake number while he was incarcerated.

One of the messages alludes to Sukesh asking Jacqueline to wear black clothes during a court hearing. However, when Jacqueline did not comply, Sukesh expressed his disappointment in subsequent messages. He stated that he was ready to support her in any way and even claimed that he had secured a movie deal with director Luv Ranjan for her.

Sukesh’s fresh application to the court emphasizes his willingness to undergo any punishment if any of the letters he sent to Jacqueline are proven to be threatening, intimidating, or related to ongoing legal cases involving the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ongoing legal battle between Sukesh and Jacqueline continues to unfold, with allegations and counter-allegations being made. As the court proceedings progress, it remains to be seen how this high-profile case will ultimately be resolved.