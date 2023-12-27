Title: Accused in Money Laundering Case Claims WhatsApp Chats and Voice Cloned Using AI

Summary: Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently facing charges in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has alleged that the leaked WhatsApp chats between him and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fernandez, have been cloned using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are therefore fake. Chandrasekhar further stated that his voice had also been cloned, and urged for a thorough investigation to trace the IP address used for the alleged cloning. He accused Fernandez of sensationalizing the matter and questioned why she had never raised concerns when his letters from jail, shared through legal channels, were leaked on social media. He also raised doubts about Fernandez, claiming that she was aware of his true identity when they were dating, while Fernandez maintained in court that she was unaware of his criminal activities.

In a surprising twist to the ongoing saga, Chandrasekhar, the accused in a major money laundering case, has alleged that the WhatsApp chats between him and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fernandez, are nothing but sophisticated clones. According to his lawyer, the chats have been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, thus rendering them fake and unreliable as evidence.

Chandrasekhar went a step further asserting that his voice had also been cloned Fernandez. He called for a thorough investigation to trace the IP address used in this alleged cloning, suggesting that it would lead to the identification of the culprits responsible for the fabrication.

The accused conman also accused Fernandez of sensationalizing the matter to portray herself as a victim. He questioned why she had not expressed any concerns when the letters he had sent from jail, following legal procedures, were leaked on social media. This raised doubts about her credibility and prompted Chandrasekhar to wonder aloud whether a Bollywood actress of her stature could have been fooled his hidden identity. He argued that their year-long relationship was proof that she had full knowledge of his true self.

In a statement, Chandrasekhar wished Fernandez a Merry Christmas and questioned her intentions behind creating these fake chats. He expressed his unwavering love for her and suggested that her efforts to create false evidence were unnecessary. Chandrasekhar concluded emphasizing that love and war often intertwine, suggesting that this is just another battle in their complicated relationship.

