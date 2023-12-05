Sukeban Miami Set to Showcase Female Wrestling Talent in Art Basel Spectacle

Miami, FL (December 4, 2023) – Sukeban, a rising force in Japanese female wrestling, is making waves in the international scene as it prepares for its highly anticipated event, Sukeban Miami. Taking place on December 6 at the Lot 11 Skatepark in Downtown Miami, this event will bring together top female wrestlers from around the world to compete for the prestigious Sukeban World Championship.

One of the main highlights of the evening will be the showdown between Ichigo Sayaka and Commander Nakajima for the coveted Sukeban World Championship. Both individuals represent their respective factions, the Harajuku Stars and the Dangerous Liaisons, and the match promises to be an intense battle for supremacy.

Adding to the excitement, the event marks the return of global star Sareee to the United States. Sareee’s grudge match against Countess Saori, Atomic Banshee, and Babyface is expected to be a high-energy clash showcasing the skill and athleticism of these talented wrestlers.

Additionally, tensions will reach a boiling point in the tag team grudge match between Maya Mamushi and Saki Bimi of the Harajuku Stars, and Queen Takase and KONAMI of the Dangerous Liaisons. This match follows a heated confrontation at the Sukeban World Premiere and is sure to deliver fierce competition.

The event will also feature a special challenge match between Crush Yuu of the Cherry Bomb Girls and Lady Antoinette of the Dangerous Liaisons. The clash between these two contrasting personalities promises a captivating display of athleticism and strategy.

Finally, the trios grudge match between Midnight Player, Bingo, and Otaku-chan against Supersonic, Riko Blondie, and Stray Cat will add another layer of intensity to the event. With alliances tested and new rivalries emerging, this match will undoubtedly leave spectators at the edge of their seats.

Sukeban Miami, held in conjunction with Art Basel, promises to be a unique blend of art and sport, providing an authentic joshi pro-wrestling experience for fans. Limited tickets are still available for the live event, and for those unable to attend in person, the matches will be streamed live on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel as well as on Sukeban’s TikTok channel.

For more information on Sukeban and upcoming events, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world. Witness the power and passion of female wrestling at Sukeban Miami!