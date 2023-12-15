Actor Sujay Reu Shuns Social Media, Focuses on Craft

Summary: Despite recognizing the importance of social media for actors, Sujay Reu prefers to maintain a low-profile and stay away from the demands of the medium. He believes social media is distracting, time-consuming, and often filled with toxicity. Additionally, he feels that excessive attention from social media can make him uncomfortable and prefers obscurity. However, he acknowledges that some OTT platforms and shows prioritize actors with a strong social media following. Despite this, Sujay remains confident in his abilities and believes that sincere dedication to his craft will ultimately lead to recognition.

Actor Sujay Reu has chosen a different path than many of his colleagues refraining from using social media as a means to connect with his audience and build a fan base. While acknowledging the significance of social media in the industry, Reu believes that it is nothing more than a distraction.

In an interview, Reu expressed his disinterest in social media, stating that it has not managed to charm him. He finds it time-consuming and often unreal, diverting his focus from acting. Rather than spending time making reels and browsing Instagram profiles, Reu prefers to gather information about his admired peers through other means, such as the internet.

Moreover, Reu believes that social media platforms are filled with toxicity, which is detrimental to his mental and physical well-being. He sees staying away from social media as a way to prioritize his overall health and maintain a sense of obscurity that makes him more comfortable.

Despite the potential impact on his career, Reu remains unfazed the notion that actors with a larger social media following may have an advantage in securing certain projects. He believes that sincerity and talent in one’s work will naturally be recognized others, regardless of the number of followers on social media.

On the work front, Reu is gearing up for a significant role as Lord Ram in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Srimad Ramayan. He sees this opportunity as a lifetime one and aims to approach the character with conviction while infusing his own unique nuances to differentiate himself from previous actors who have portrayed the iconic role.

In a world driven social media, Sujay Reu stands out as an actor who prioritizes his craft over the demands of online platforms. His dedication, sincerity, and commitment to maintaining a low-profile make him a compelling figure in an industry often dominated social media presence.