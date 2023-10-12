Suits Loses Top Spot on Nielsen Streaming Charts, Virgin River Takes Lead

The popular legal drama, Suits, has finally been knocked off its top spot on the Nielsen streaming charts. Despite still racking up an impressive 1.9 billion viewing minutes, Suits was bumped to second place during the week of September 11-17. Taking its place at the top was the Netflix original series, Virgin River, which garnered an impressive 2.1 billion minutes viewed.

Virgin River made its debut on the Nielsen charts last week at number two, following the release of its fifth season. With an entire week of availability on the streaming platform, the latest installment helped boost the show to its record-breaking viewing numbers. While Nielsen doesn’t differentiate its viewing metrics season, Virgin River has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 for five weeks, indicating its continued popularity.

Elemental, a series that landed on Disney+ on September 13, secured the third spot on the overall list with 1.7 billion viewing minutes. NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, and S.W.A.T. were among the other shows that dominated the list. However, Dear Child and One Piece also managed to break through the noise.

Prime Video had three titles on the streaming originals front, with the documentary film Kelce debuting during this period and accumulating 179 million viewing minutes. The Wheel of Time and A Million Miles Away also represented for Prime Video.

Disney+ continued to gain momentum with Ahsoka, as the release of Episode 5 helped boost the series 26% in viewing compared to the previous week.

Overall, the streaming landscape remains competitive, with different shows from various platforms vying for the top spots on the Nielsen streaming charts. It will be interesting to see how these rankings shift in the coming weeks.

