Suits Spin-Off in the Works Following Streaming Success

The popular legal drama, Suits, may be getting a new spin-off series after becoming a surprise hit on streaming platforms. Since its addition to Netflix in June, the show has gained a massive following, breaking its own streaming record multiple times. Now, the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, is reportedly developing a new spin-off for NBCUniversal.

While deals for the project are still being negotiated, it is expected to receive a significant commitment and be fast-tracked for production. The spin-off will follow in the footsteps of other successful franchises like CSI and NCIS, taking place in the Suits universe but featuring new characters and a new location. Currently, Los Angeles is being considered as the top candidate for the setting of the new series.

Suits previously had a short-lived spin-off called Pearson, starring Gina Torres. However, this new series aims to capture the essence of the original show while introducing fresh storylines and characters. The success of Suits on streaming platforms has proven that there is still a demand for the legal drama genre, and NBCUniversal hopes to capitalize on that popularity with the spin-off.

The original Suits series starred Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout who bluffed his way into a top New York law firm. He worked alongside Harvey Specter, one of the city’s most skilled lawyers. The show also gained attention for featuring Meghan Markle in her final acting role before her marriage to Prince Harry.

The creator, Aaron Korsh, expressed his surprise and gratitude for the continued popularity of Suits, stating that he always believed the show was underestimated. With the success of the streaming platform release, it is clear that there is still a strong fan base for the series.

While the spin-off is in development, fans of Suits can continue to enjoy the original series on Netflix. The release date and further details about the spin-off are yet to be announced.

Sources:

– [Digital Spy](source)