Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Popular Titles

Netflix has released a new report showcasing the viewership numbers of some of its most popular titles. While “The Night Agent” takes the top spot with 812 million hours viewed over the last six months, other library titles should not be overlooked.

According to the semi-annual viewership report, “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Suits” all generated significant viewership numbers. Each of these shows accumulated over 500 million hours of viewing in just six months from January to June 2023.

Netflix’s VP of Strategy and Analysis, Lauren Smith, explained that the report is not a perfect metric for comparing titles. It reflects total hours viewed for over 18,000 titles but does not account for total watch time since each show’s debut or varying runtimes between seasons.

Smith suggested that a more accurate comparison can be made using Netflix’s weekly Top 10 English and non-English TV and film lists. These rankings reflect viewership within the first 91 days on Netflix, dividing hours viewed a series’ runtime.

Despite the limitations of the report, the numbers surrounding these popular series are impressive. For example, “Suits” had its most-watched season during the summer, with 129 million viewing hours. The following seasons saw a fairly linear decline in viewership.

Similarly, “The Walking Dead” demonstrated a similar pattern, with the last season being the most-watched, followed declining viewership in subsequent seasons.

As for “Breaking Bad” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” their viewership patterns were more random. Season 2 of “Breaking Bad” achieved the highest number of viewing hours, followed Season 5, Season 3, Season 4, and finally Season 1. “Grey’s Anatomy” saw its highest viewership with Season 2, followed Season 3, Season 5, and Season 6.

Overall, the report provides insights into the popularity and binge-watching habits of Netflix viewers. While “The Night Agent” may have dominated in terms of hours viewed, these library titles have certainly made an impact on the platform.