A new show is reportedly being developed in the “Suits” universe, according to series creator Aaron Korsh. This offshoot of the popular series will be produced for NBCUniversal. While representatives for the network have yet to confirm the news, the success of “Suits” on Netflix has undoubtedly sparked interest in expanding the franchise.

“Suits” originally aired from 2011 to 2019 and featured a talented ensemble cast including Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (then Markle), Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres. Torres went on to star in the spinoff series “Pearson,” which had a one-season run in 2019.

The new show will not be a spinoff or a reboot of “Suits,” but rather an expansion of the existing universe. Details regarding the storyline or characters are still under wraps.

Aaron Korsh, in response to an article about the streaming success of “Suits,” expressed his satisfaction with the show’s reception. His tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, “I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It’s good to be the King.”

While the popularity of “Suits” was undoubtedly boosted the inclusion of Meghan before her marriage to Prince Harry, the show has proven to have its own merits and loyal fan base.

