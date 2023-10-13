New Show in Development as Part of the “Suits” Universe, Reports Say

According to recent reports, a new show is being developed as part of the “Suits” universe, created Aaron Korsh. The popular series, which aired from 2011 to 2019, has gained a high rating on Netflix, leading to the decision for an offshoot. While there has been no confirmation from NBCUniversal, representatives for the network have been contacted for comments.

Unlike a spinoff or a reboot, the new show will be an extension of the existing “Suits” universe. Korsh, the series creator, expressed his excitement about the success of “Suits” on social media, sharing a Deadline article about its streaming popularity on X, formerly known as Twitter. He acknowledged that the show’s impact was previously underestimated and humorously stated, “It’s good to be the King.”

The renewed popularity of “Suits” has been attributed in part to the inclusion of Meghan Markle, who was part of the main cast before becoming the Duchess of Sussex through marriage to Prince Harry. Her presence on the show garnered significant attention and contributed to its popularity.

While further details about the new show are yet to be revealed, fans of “Suits” can look forward to another addition to the beloved series. With its success on Netflix and the continued interest in the original show, the expansion of the “Suits” universe is an exciting prospect for fans and viewers.

Definitions:

– Spinoff: A television show or movie that is derived from an already existing series, often focusing on different characters or storylines.

– Reboot: A new version or interpretation of an existing television show or movie, often with changes to the cast, setting, or storyline.

