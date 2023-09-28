Patrick J. Adams Apologizes for Crossing SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams has issued an apology for accidentally crossing the SAG-AFTRA picket line and sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the series on Instagram. Adams posted throwback pictures of himself with his co-stars, expressing his fondness for them. However, he later realized that his timing was inappropriate amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

In his apology, Adams acknowledged that his actions were an “embarrassing oversight” and expressed his gratitude to those who pointed it out to him. He emphasized that he understands the importance of the fight for fair compensation and protections for the members of SAG-AFTRA.

The photos were shared at a time when “Suits” gained renewed popularity on Netflix, becoming the most-viewed acquired streaming title during the last week of June. The series, which originally aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, amassed a staggering 3.7 billion viewing minutes in a single week. It garnered a total of over 12.8 billion minutes of viewing across Netflix and Peacock from June 19 to July 16.

Interestingly, the issue of fair-pay residuals in the streaming era is at the heart of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and Patrick J. Adams, having experienced the success of “Suits” on Netflix, is likely facing the consequences of limited residual pay. The strike, which has been ongoing for almost 80 days, is a battle against the Hollywood studios.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being mindful of labor disputes and supporting fair compensation and protections for workers in the entertainment industry.

