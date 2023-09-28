Suits Star Patrick J Adams Apologizes for Posting BTS Picture During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Actor Patrick J Adams, known for his role as Michael Ross on the show Suits, has apologized for posting a behind-the-scenes picture from the set during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Acknowledging his “embarrassing oversight,” Adams expressed his solidarity with his fellow union members who are currently on strike until negotiations with the studios are reached.

In a message posted on his Instagram Stories, Adams wrote, “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections.” He further expressed his gratitude to those who corrected him and apologized for his mistake.

The strike, which began on July 14, was initiated actors in an effort to negotiate fair pay, streaming residuals, and protections against artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, performers are currently not allowed to promote their projects unless a specific waiver has been signed. However, exceptions have been made in certain cases, such as Sofia Coppola’s film Priscilla, which received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement for its cast to appear and do press at the Venice International Film Festival.

In related news, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently reached a deal with the Hollywood studios, officially ending their strike that began on May 2. While the writers have resolved their concerns, actors continue to fight for their fair compensation and rights within the industry.

Overall, the incident involving Patrick J Adams serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle for fair treatment and compensation within the entertainment industry. As negotiations continue between the union and the studios, the actors remain committed to their cause and continue to seek support from within their community.

