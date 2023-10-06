The Legal Drama ‘Suits’ Sets Streaming Chart Record as No. 1 Overall Title

The popular legal drama series, ‘Suits’, has achieved a streaming chart record remaining the No. 1 overall title for 12 consecutive weeks. The former USA series, which can be streamed on Netflix and Peacock, garnered 2.36 billion minutes of viewing for the week of September 4-10. This viewing figure only decreased 4 percent compared to the previous week, showcasing the enduring popularity of the show.

By securing its 12th week at No. 1 overall, ‘Suits’ surpassed Netflix’s ‘Ozark’, which held the top spot for 11 weeks during various seasons. Additionally, five titles managed to accumulate over a billion minutes of viewing for the week. Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ came in second place with 1.92 billion minutes of watch time. ‘One Piece’ achieved 1.39 billion minutes, while the streaming debut of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘SWAT’ garnered 1.37 billion and 1.04 billion minutes respectively. It is worth noting that ‘SWAT’ experienced a significant 62 percent week-to-week increase in viewership.

In the original series top 10, other notable mentions include ‘The Wheel of Time’ with 515 million minutes of viewing, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ with 470 million, and ‘Ahsoka’ with 459 million. Matt Groening, the prolific creator, had two shows featured in the top 10 with ‘Futurama’ on Hulu accumulating 313 million minutes and ‘Disenchantment’ on Netflix with 298 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings only encompass viewing on TV sets and exclude minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Moreover, the ratings only measure U.S. audiences and do not include viewers from other countries.

Overall, ‘Suits’ has dominated the streaming charts, showcasing its enduring popularity and reaffirming its status as a fan-favorite legal drama series.

Sources:

1. Nielsen’s weekly streaming ratings