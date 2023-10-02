Options for Streaming and Purchasing the Show “Suits”

The popular TV show “Suits” offers viewers multiple options for streaming and purchasing, ensuring that fans can enjoy the show in their preferred way. While some subscription streaming services may not have all seasons of the series, there are alternative ways to watch.

USA Network, the broadcasting network that aired “Suits,” did not limit the show’s availability to exclusive streaming platforms. As a result, viewers have the choice to rent or purchase the show from various digital retailers. Additionally, for those who prefer physical media, “Suits” is readily available on Blu-ray and DVD. This means that fans can either purchase the complete series box set or pick up individual seasons, depending on their preference.

Unfortunately, as of now, Netflix does not offer the ninth season of “Suits” for streaming. The reason behind this decision remains unclear, and Netflix has yet to explain the absence of the final season. It is possible that there is a contract issue preventing Netflix from including season 9 in their library. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has the complete series, including the final season.

In response to Netflix’s absence of the ninth season, Peacock, a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, highlighted that they are the only platform exclusively streaming all nine seasons of “Suits.” This tweet from Peacock suggests that they have seized the opportunity to provide fans with uninterrupted access to the entire series.

While the absence of season 9 may be frustrating for some viewers, there are alternative options available. It is worth noting that Netflix has previously revived and saved several shows, so there is still a possibility that they may address this issue in the future. In the meantime, fans can find season 9 and enjoy the show on other platforms.