Suits Tops Streaming Charts Once Again, Extending Record Streak

Suits has reclaimed its position as the No. 1 overall title in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, after spending a week in second place. The legal drama drew 1.79 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock in the United States for the week of September 18 to September 24, marking its 13th week as the top-ranked show. Since its inclusion in the rankings 14 weeks ago, Suits has accumulated a total of 40.55 billion minutes of viewing, surpassing its competitors a wide margin.

The series that knocked Suits off its perch the previous week, Virgin River, still posted impressive numbers with 1.24 billion minutes of watch time. However, it experienced a 40% decrease in viewership compared to the prior week. Netflix’s Sex Education came in second among original series with 634 million minutes, performing slightly better than the premiere week of its third season in 2021.

Other notable entries in the top 10 original series include Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time with 531 million minutes of viewing, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with 489 million minutes, and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show with 422 million minutes. Disney+’s Ahsoka and Netflix’s docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal both maintained steady viewership numbers.

HBO’s World War II miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific made a strong debut on Max and Netflix, accumulating a combined total of 1.09 billion minutes of viewing after their premieres on September 15.

In the movie category, Pixar’s Elemental had a solid second week with 1.33 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings are specific to TV sets and do not include viewership on computers or mobile devices. The rankings solely reflect U.S. audiences and not international viewership.

