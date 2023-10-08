Suits Creator Aaron Korsh Responds to Record-Breaking Success on Streaming Services

Suits, the legal drama created Aaron Korsh, concluded its nine-season run in 2019. However, the show has recently experienced a surge in popularity on Netflix, accumulating over 3 billion viewing minutes and reaching the top of the Nielsen ratings chart. This unexpected success has surprised both viewers and Korsh himself.

Reflecting on Suits’ achievement, Korsh expressed his astonishment at the show’s underestimated status and stated, “It’s good to be the King.” Fans have also shown their support, praising the epic scenes and outstanding performances that made the show their favorite.

Despite the record-breaking viewership, Korsh confirmed that there are currently no plans for a Suits reboot. The ongoing strikes in Hollywood were cited as a factor in this decision. However, fans can still enjoy the spin-off show Pearson, which follows Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson, as she delves into the world of Chicago politics after leaving the New York City law firm.

While a tenth season of Suits may not be on the horizon, the show’s success on streaming platforms is undeniable. With its compelling storytelling and memorable characters, Suits has captivated audiences worldwide. Its recent surge in popularity on Netflix showcases the enduring appeal of this legal drama.

Sources:

– Reporter, Digital Spy

– Suits streaming on Netflix